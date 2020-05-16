e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / P Chidambaram’s ‘research and dialogue’ tweet swipe at FM Nirmala Sitharaman

P Chidambaram’s ‘research and dialogue’ tweet swipe at FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The congress leader, who has also been a finance minister, said his questions were part of research and dialogue, what he termed the “new R&D”.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 14:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram. (HT photo)
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram. (HT photo)
         

Congress leader P Chidambaram kept up the attack on the government in general and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in particular with his questions probing whether the money announced in the third tranche of the economic stimulus package was from the expenditure budget numbers or additional sums of money.

The congress leader, who has also been a finance minister, said his questions were part of research and dialogue, what he termed as the “new R&D”.

“We will begin a series on research and dialogue today (the new R&D). Expenditure Budget 2020-21 has already provided for BEE KEEPING under National Horticulture Mission and allocated Rs 2400 crore. FM may please clarify whether the sums she announced yesterday (Rs 500 crore and Rs. 13,343 crore) are subsumed in the Expenditure Budget numbers or additional sums of money,” tweeted Chidambaram.

Announcing the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package on Friday, Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will implement a Rs 500 crore scheme of infrastructure development for the country’s beekeepers, with special thrust on capacity building of women.

“This will lead to an increase in income of 2 lakh bee-keepers,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“Likewise, under Animal Disease Control Programme the fight against FOOT AND MOUTH DISEASE has already been launched with a 5-year outlay of Rs 13,343 crore and allocation of Rs 1300 crore in 2020-21,” Chidambaram pointed out in another tweet.

To improve animal husbandry incomes, which gives higher net returns compared to crops, Sitharaman had said: “We want to ensure 100% vaccination of nearly 530 million animals, a livestock size which is among the largest in the world. Despite Covid-19 lockdown, 15 million cows and buffaloes have been tagged and vaccinated.”

To control foot and mouth diseases, which cripples milk output of afflicted animals, the FM announced Rs 13,343 crore.

The government will set up an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs 15,000 crore to “support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure”.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In