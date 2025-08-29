‘Padharo Maare Des’: PM Modi gets traditional Rajasthani welcome in Japan | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a traditional welcome in Japan. A group of Japanese women, dressed in colourful Rajasthani attire, greeted the Indian leader with folded hands and warm smiles, saying "Padharo Mhare Des," which translates to "Welcome to my land." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed upon his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan.(PMO)

One of the women also sang the soulful, iconic folk song 'Vaari jaavu re', which won PM Modi's applause. Another group performed various classical dances, including Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Odissi.

The Indian Prime Minister, visibly moved by their gesture, smiled and exchanged words with the performers, appreciating their dedication and love for Indian culture.

"It was such a great chance to perform for Prime Minister Modi. I am very happy. I performed Mohiniyattam, a classical dance form from South India. I have more than 25 years of experience. This dance is an individual dance form, but for Prime Minister Modi, we made it a group performance," one of the Japanese artists said.

Another Japanese artist who performed Kathak said performing in front of PM Modi is like a gold medal for us, PTI reported.

The warm interaction came ahead of Modi's participation in key bilateral talks in Tokyo. For the unversed, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of his counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

He announced his departure earlier today, emphasising that the key agenda of his visit to Japan would be fostering a Special Strategic and Global Partnership, saying it had made steady progress over 11 years.

Calling the visit an opportunity to advance India’s national interests, PM Modi said it would also strengthen regional and global peace and security.

PM Modi praises the Indian community in Japan

PM Modi praised the Indian community in Japan for its contribution to Japanese society and its commitment to preserving its cultural roots.

"Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable," PM Modi said in a post on X.