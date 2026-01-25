Edit Profile
    Padma awards: From doctors to tribal artists, see full list of ‘unsung heroes’ honoured

    45 individuals from across India have been chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.

    Updated on: Jan 25, 2026 4:13 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Padma awards are among the most prestigious honours awarded by the central government to citizens of India every year on Republic Day. This year too, many “unsung heroes” have been recognised in the list released by the authorities.

    A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among those honoured. (Screengrabs from stories reels)
    A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the 'unsung heroes' category.

    A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.

    "From doctors working in local health challenges like Haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk-bank, from preserving India’s indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border States to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts … from preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth and championing swachta - this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of Bharat Mata," the government statement

    The list also includes an 88-year-old ex-IPS officer from Chandigarh, known for cleaning the city's streets. Joining him will be Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician who set up Asia's first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra, and distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, among others.

    List of unsung heroes who win Padma awards this year:

    1. Anke Gowda

    2. Armida Fernandez

    3. Bhagwandas Raikwar

    4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda

    5. Brij Lal Bhat

    6. Budhri Tati

    7. Charan Hembram

    8. Chiranji Lal Yadav

    9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya

    10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi

    11. Hally War

    12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu

    13. K Pajanivel

    14. Kailash Chandra Pant

    15. Khem Raj Sundriyal

    16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G

    17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj

    18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra

    19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai

    20. Mohan Nagar

    21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma

    22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala

    23. Nuruddin Ahmed

    24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan

    25. Padma Gurmet

    26. Pokhila Lekthepi

    27. Punniamurthy Natesan

    28. R Krishnan

    29. Raghupat Singh

    30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar

    31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar

    32. Rama Reddy Mamidi

    33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole

    34. S G Susheelamma

    35. Sangyusang S Pongener

    36. Shafi Shauq

    37. Shrirang Devaba Lad

    38. Shyam Sundar

    39. Simanchal Patro

    40. Suresh Hanagavadi

    41. Taga Ram Bheel

    42. Techi Gubin

    43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam

    44. Vishwa Bandhu

    45. Yumnam Jatra Singh

