Padma awards: From doctors to tribal artists, see full list of ‘unsung heroes’ honoured
45 individuals from across India have been chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.
Padma awards are among the most prestigious honours awarded by the central government to citizens of India every year on Republic Day. This year too, many “unsung heroes” have been recognised in the list released by the authorities.
A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.
"From doctors working in local health challenges like Haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk-bank, from preserving India’s indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border States to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts … from preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth and championing swachta - this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of Bharat Mata," the government statement
The list also includes an 88-year-old ex-IPS officer from Chandigarh, known for cleaning the city's streets. Joining him will be Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician who set up Asia's first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra, and distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, among others.
List of unsung heroes who win Padma awards this year:
1. Anke Gowda
2. Armida Fernandez
3. Bhagwandas Raikwar
4. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda
5. Brij Lal Bhat
6. Budhri Tati
7. Charan Hembram
8. Chiranji Lal Yadav
9. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya
10. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi
11. Hally War
12. Inderjit Singh Sidhu
13. K Pajanivel
14. Kailash Chandra Pant
15. Khem Raj Sundriyal
16. Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G
17. Kumarasamy Thangaraj
18. Mahendra Kumar Mishra
19. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai
20. Mohan Nagar
21. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma
22. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala
23. Nuruddin Ahmed
24. Othuvar Thiruthani Swaminathan
25. Padma Gurmet
26. Pokhila Lekthepi
27. Punniamurthy Natesan
28. R Krishnan
29. Raghupat Singh
30. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar
31. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar
32. Rama Reddy Mamidi
33. Ramchandra Godbole and Sunita Godbole
34. S G Susheelamma
35. Sangyusang S Pongener
36. Shafi Shauq
37. Shrirang Devaba Lad
38. Shyam Sundar
39. Simanchal Patro
40. Suresh Hanagavadi
41. Taga Ram Bheel
42. Techi Gubin
43. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam
44. Vishwa Bandhu
45. Yumnam Jatra Singh
