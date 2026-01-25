Padma awards: From doctors to tribal artists, see full list of ‘unsung heroes’ honoured

Padma awards are among the most prestigious honours awarded by the central government to citizens of India every year on Republic Day. This year too, many “unsung heroes” have been recognised in the list released by the authorities. A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among those honoured. (Screengrabs from stories reels)

A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, a paediatrician who formed Asia's first human milk bank, and a 90-year-old rare musical instrument player were among 45 individuals from across India chosen for the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category.

"From doctors working in local health challenges like Haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India’s first human milk-bank, from preserving India’s indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border States to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts … from preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation’s ecological wealth and championing swachta - this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of Bharat Mata," the government statement

The list also includes an 88-year-old ex-IPS officer from Chandigarh, known for cleaning the city's streets. Joining him will be Armida Fernandes, the Mumbai-based paediatrician who set up Asia's first human milk bank, improving the survival prospects of infants, Bundeli war art trainer Bhagwandas Raikwar from Madhya Pradesh, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a 90-year-old tribal Tarpa player – a musical instrument made of bottle gourd and bamboo – from Maharashtra, and distinguished social worker from Jammu and Kashmir, Brij Lal Bhat, among others.

