Padma Bhushan economist Prof VS Vyas dies in Jaipur

Padma Bhushan agricultural economist Prof VS Vyas died in Jaipur on Wednesday morning. He was 87. He is survived by his wife, Lakshmi, and two sons, Dr Vikram Vyas and Rajeev Vyas.

Prof Vyas was a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. An independent economist, he had worked with former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dr Manmohan Singh as well .

He had been director of Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and was member of the central board of directors of Reserve Bank of India. Prof Vyas was senior advisor to the World Bank in its agriculture and rural development department.

In Jaipur, he was chairperson of the first Rajasthan State planning board, apart from being professor emeritus and former director of Institute of Development Studies. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006.

Along with his family members, Prof Vyas started the Ajit Foundation in Bikaner which is an institution for the all round development of the youth and sets up and revives libraries in the city. It has changed the intellectual discourse through the lecture series initiated by Ajit Foundation where the best speakers and thinkers have spoken from the platform.

Prof Vyas was associated with several social movements like the Right to Information movement, anti-displacement struggles, the Right to Food campaign, the NREGA campaign and others over three decades of his stay in Rajasthan, after his return from the World Bank.

Kavita Srivastava, a civil society activist who worked with Prof Vyas on several campaigns, said he had been ill for the last few months and yet continued to do his academic work. He refused medical intervention and preferred to breathe his last at home.

“His last conversation with me was regarding the recent repressive acts of the government where political activists were arrested, he was concerned for all, yet he worried most for Sudha Bharadwaj the daughter of the famous economist, Krishna Bharadwaj whom he had great respect for,” she said.

