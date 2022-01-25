Padma Vibhushan for late CDS Rawat, Kalyan Singh; Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri

General Bipin Rawat, India’s first chief of defence staff, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the government said on the eve of 73rd Republic Day.

Issuing a statement, the Union ministry of home affairs further said Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech and Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India will receive Padma Bhushan. While Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella have pioneered the Covaxin initiative, Poonawalla is instrumental in bringing the Covishield vaccine, a dose developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, to India.

The government said Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra will be given the Padma Shri. Chopra is the first track and field athlete to win a gold medal for India at the Olympics.

Veteran politician Kalyan Singh will receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. Also, late Communist leader and West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will be awarded Padma Bhushan.

Tech leaders – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google's Sundar Pichai – will be with the Padma Bhushan.

