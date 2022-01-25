Home / India News / President Kovind remembers late CDS Bipin Rawat in Republic Day address
india news

President Kovind remembers late CDS Bipin Rawat in Republic Day address

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said when a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad.
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on Tuesday. (Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)&nbsp;
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on Tuesday. (Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn) 
Published on Jan 25, 2022 08:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday remembered the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash late last year along with his wife and 12 other defence personnel.

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, the President said when a brave soldier dies on duty, the entire country feels sad.

The late general would be posthumously given the PadmaVibhushan award.

“Last month, in an unfortunate accident, we lost one of the bravest commanders of the country - General Bipin Rawat - his wife and many brave soldiers.”

Fourteen people, including the late CDS and his wife Madhulika Rawat, were killed in the Indian Air Force chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Further, the President hailed the inclusion of women in armed forces as a watershed moment for women empowerment. “As the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, I am glad to note that it has been a water-shed year for women empowerment in the Armed Forces. Our daughters have broken the glass ceiling and permanent commission has now been allowed for women officers in the armed forces.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ram nath kovind
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out