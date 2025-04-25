Menu Explore
Pahalgam attack: 250 Pak nationals identified in Uttarakhand after Visa revoked

ByAmit Bathla
Apr 25, 2025 05:02 PM IST

Dehradun: India revokes all Pakistani visas, identifying 250 nationals in Uttarakhand for return. Medical visas valid until April 29, 2025.

Dehradun: Around 250 Pakistani nationals have been identified in Uttarakhand after the Union government cancelled visas of all Pakistani citizens and asked them to return to their country, police said.

Of approximately 250 Pakistani nationals living in India, 247 are from members of the minority communities in Pakistan who were granted the Long Term Visas (LTVs), while the rest are on short term visas (Sourced/ Representative photo)
Of approximately 250 Pakistani nationals living in India, 247 are from members of the minority communities in Pakistan who were granted the Long Term Visas (LTVs), while the rest are on short term visas (Sourced/ Representative photo)

India on Thursday revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens and advised its nationals not to travel to Pakistan as part of punitive diplomatic measures over cross-border linkages to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“We have identified 250 Pakistani nationals living in the state to ensure their prompt return to their country,” director general of police (DGP) Deepam Seth said.

Officials said that at least 247 are members of the minority communities in Pakistan who were granted the Long Term Visas (LTVs), while the rest are on short term visas.

“Of approximately 250 Pakistani nationals living in the state, 247 are from members of the minority communities in Pakistan who were granted the Long Term Visas (LTVs), while the rest are on short term visas. As all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27, 2025. Only Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals are till April 29 2025. We have already issued instructions to the district police chiefs to take the required action,” a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“We will ensure their return to Pakistan. If they don’t leave, we will book them under the Foreigners Act and deport them in coordination with other agencies,” he added.

A central government’s release said, “In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29 2025.”

“All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended. Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest,” the government release said.

Follow Us On