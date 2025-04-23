Pahalgam attack: Who are the 26 people shot dead by terrorists? Full list
Terrorists attacked tourists in Kashmir, resulting in 26 deaths and numerous injuries. Victims included individuals from various states and even one from Nepal.
What began as a peaceful visit to the scenic valleys of Kashmir turned into a tragedy on Tuesday, as terrorists opened fire on a group of people — mostly tourists — killing 26 and injuring several others. It was one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years.
All 26 victims were men.
The attack took place in the meadows of Pahalgam, where people from various parts of India had gathered for vacation. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that five of the victims were from the state.
A 26-year-old lieutenant of the Indian Navy from Haryana, who had gotten married almost a week before the attack, was killed in Kashmir on Tuesday. Two people from Karnataka, two from Kolkata, a local from Pahalgam were also killed in the incident.
In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Wednesday morning. Home minister Amit Shah has departed for Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the situation on the ground.
The coffins of the terror attack victims have been brought to Srinagar airport, with several state government representatives arriving to assist in repatriating the victims and tourists to their respective states, news agency ANI reported.
Here is the full list of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims -
Sushil Nathyal, Indore
Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam
Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai
Vinay Narwal, Haryana
Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra
Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand
Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata
Sudeep Neupane, Nepal
Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur
Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odesa
Manish Ranjan, Bihar
N Ramachandra, Kerala
Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane
Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh
Sameer Guhar, Kolkata
Dileep Dasali, Mumbai
J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam
Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru
Santosh Jaghda, Pune
Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka
Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune
Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru
Sumit Parmar, Gujarat
Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat
Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh
Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat