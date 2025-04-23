Pahalgam attack: Who are the 26 people shot dead by terrorists? Full list

What began as a peaceful visit to the scenic valleys of Kashmir turned into a tragedy on Tuesday, as terrorists opened fire on a group of people — mostly tourists — killing 26 and injuring several others. It was one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the region in recent years. Union home minister Amit Shah pays his last respects to 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.(X/@AmitShah)

All 26 victims were men.

The attack took place in the meadows of Pahalgam, where people from various parts of India had gathered for vacation. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that five of the victims were from the state.

A 26-year-old lieutenant of the Indian Navy from Haryana, who had gotten married almost a week before the attack, was killed in Kashmir on Tuesday. Two people from Karnataka, two from Kolkata, a local from Pahalgam were also killed in the incident.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Wednesday morning. Home minister Amit Shah has departed for Jammu and Kashmir to monitor the situation on the ground.

The coffins of the terror attack victims have been brought to Srinagar airport, with several state government representatives arriving to assist in repatriating the victims and tourists to their respective states, news agency ANI reported.

Here is the full list of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims -

Sushil Nathyal, Indore

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam

Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai

Vinay Narwal, Haryana

Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra

Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand

Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata

Sudeep Neupane, Nepal

Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur

Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar Odesa

Manish Ranjan, Bihar

N Ramachandra, Kerala

Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane

Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh

Sameer Guhar, Kolkata

Dileep Dasali, Mumbai

J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam

Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru

Santosh Jaghda, Pune

Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka

Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune

Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru

Sumit Parmar, Gujarat

Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat

Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh

Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat