Indian Navy officer, 26, from Haryana killed in Pahalgam terrorist attack just 6 days after wedding

In the terrorist attack that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, a young soldier also lost his life, reported news agency ANI. Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy was a 26-year-old lieutenant from Haryana’s Karnal and had recently gotten married. The April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam was one of the worst on civilians, especially tourists. (PTI)

According to defence officials, Vinay Narwal tied the knot on April 16, followed by his wedding reception on April 19. Otherwise posted in Kochi, Narwal was currently on leave and had gone to Kashmir for a small vacation when he was shot dead. He had joined the Indian Navy two years back.

Narwal’s death has shocked his family and friends back home, the report said, adding that his neighbours described him as a young officer with a bright future.

"He had recently gotten married, it was his wedding reception 4 days back. Everybody was happy. We have received the information that he was killed by terrorists, and he died on the spot. He was an officer in the Navy," ANI quoted one of the neighbours, Naresh Bansal, as saying.

People have gathered at Narwal's residence in Karnal to mourn his death with his family, show visuals from his home.

‘Terrorists asked to recite Islamic verse before killing’

A chilling account of Tuesday’s terrorist attack, one of the worst on unarmed civilians in Kashmir, reveals shocking details about the attack that the terrorists allegedly asked people to recite an Islamic verse before killing them if they failed to do so, reported PTI.

This happened with a Pune-based businessman, 54-year-old Santosh Jagdale, who was asked to recite an Islamic verse and was shot dead by the terrorists when he couldn’t, said his 26-year-old daughter Asavari Jagdale, who was also present there, reported PTI. Santoh was reportedly shot thrice - once in the head, then behind the ear and then his back.

Attack sparks outrage

The brutal attack, which saw innocent people who were out to vacation in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir dying, has sparked widespread outrage and has drawn criticism from leaders across the world.

Locals in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara, took out candle marches to mourn the deaths. Locals in the Khod village of Akhoor area of the territory also held candle march protests against the Pahalgam terror attack.

Responding to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned on Tuesday night. He said those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," he said in a post on X.

Several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States Vice President JD Vance, who is currently on an official visit to India, have condemned the attack.

