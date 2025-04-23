Pahalgam terror attack: India cuts Pakistan's diplomatic staff, withdraws advisors

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Cabinet Committee on Security has announced strong measures against Pakistan, including the withdrawal of defence and naval advisors and a reduction in High Commission staff strength. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a briefing meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials in view of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.(ANI)

As part of the measures, the defence, naval, and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and directed to leave India within a week.

India will also withdraw its own defence, naval, and air advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad. These positions are now considered annulled.

In addition, five support staff associated with these advisors will be withdrawn from both missions. The overall strength of each High Commission will be brought down from 55 to 30 personnel, with the reductions to be implemented by 1 May 2025.

“The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

The CCS also decided to immediately shut down the integrated check post at Attari, allowing return only for those who crossed with valid endorsements before May 1.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was chaired by Prime Minister Modi, who cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia to attend to the situation following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

During the CCS briefing, the cross-border links of the terrorist attack were highlighted. It was observed that the attack followed the successful conduct of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the region's ongoing progress in economic growth and development.

With PTI inputs