Paint thrown at bust of Uddhav Thackeray's late mother: Sena workers angry, probe on

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the site where a bust of his late mother Meenatai Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray's wife, was found allegedly defaced on Wednesday. Uddhav Thackeray next to his late mother Meenatai Thackeray's statue in Dadar on Wednesday.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Several members and leaders of the main two factions of the Shiv Sena — one led by Uddhav, the other by deputy CM Eknath Shinde — gathered at Shivaji Park, Dadar, after an onlooker spotted red paint on the statue around 6.30 am. CCTV footage reportedly showed that around 6.15 am, a person was hurled paint at the bust. Police have started a probe.

Workers from the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT) reached the spot and cleaned it. Local MLA Mahesh Sawant from the party Sena (UBT) was among them.

Maharashtra's minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam, who currently belongs to the Sena headed by Eknath Shinde, said his father Ramdas Kadam had got this statue made and installed on the instructions of Bal Thackeray.

He called Meenatai Thackeray “a matriarch for all Shiv Sainiks” and said it's an emotional issue for them. Strict action will be taken against the culprits, he promised.

Meenatai Thackeray passed away in 1995, and her bust has stood at Shivaji Park for years.

Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai targeted the BJP-led regime for the incident. “This is the failure of the state government,” said the Mumbai South Central MP.

Senior leaders Milind Narvekar and Diwakar Raote were among those who visited the site.

MLA Sawant sought to link it to a recent protest by the Sena (UBT) against the central government allowing an India-Pakistan cricket match despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

“This incident has taken place after (we) staged a ‘sindoor’ protest to oppose the India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing Asia Cup on September 14,” he said, as per PTI, without naming anyone.