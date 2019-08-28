e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

Pak Army to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ this Friday. Shahid Afridi says he’s in

The first such protest will be observed at 12pm on August 30, Ghafoor said, adding that sirens will also be blared for ‘Kashmir Hour’.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Islamabad
Shahid Afridi of Pakistan to attend Kashmir Hour organised by the Pakistan Army.
Shahid Afridi of Pakistan to attend Kashmir Hour organised by the Pakistan Army. (Getty Images)
         

The Pakistan Army said on Wednesday that the ‘Kashmir Hour’ will be observed at 12 pm on Friday.

Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor made the announcement after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The first such protest will be observed at 12pm on August 30, Ghafoor said, adding that sirens will also be blared for ‘Kashmir Hour’.

He asked people to take part in the initiative.

Shortly after Ghafoor’s announcement, cricketer Shahid Afridi said he would participate in the protest.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 21:38 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    INX Media CaseKashmir Live UpdatesArticle 370Virat KohliJammu and KashmirIndia vs West IndiesMalaika AroraPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanNarendra ModiRBIRenault TriberIIFA 2019Chandrayaan 2YashP ChidambaramIB Result 2019
    don't miss