Lahore HC extends by 30 days visa of Sikh woman who married Pakistani

A Pakistani court on Saturday extended by 30 days the visa of a Sikh woman who converted to Islam and married a Pakistani, and directed the interior ministry to decide on her petition for further visa extension and citizenship.

Kiran Bala, alias Amna Bibi, had moved the Lahore high court for citizenship and a visa extension. She had also earlier sent an application to the foreign ministry.

The high court extended her visa by 30 days and directed the interior ministry to decide in this period whether she is eligible for the six-month extension as per her application.

According to local law, Kiran can now stay in Pakistan for a month, and if granted the six-month visa extension, could be eligible for grant of citizenship.

Read | Knew of affair, says family of Punjab woman who converted, married in Pakistan

Local media reported that a treaty between India and Pakistan allows citizens of either country to attain the other’s nationality after seven years.

Kiran would have to renew her visa every six months for seven years, and if there are no complaints of law or Constitutional violations, then she can become a Pakistani national, her lawyer pleaded.

In her plea, Kiran stated that she married the Pakistani national on her own accord and wanted to live in the country.

Last year, another Indian woman, Uzma, had married a Pakistani man while on a visit to the country.

But after a week, she took shelter in the Indian embassy accusing the man of forcibly marrying her. She also requested to return back to her country which was granted by the court and was sent back.