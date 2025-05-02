Pak hackers attempt to hack Army sites, efforts foiled by India

In a fresh wave of cyber provocations, Pakistan-sponsored hacker groups made a series of unsuccessful attempts to breach Indian websites on Thursday, targeting digital platforms linked to children, veterans, and welfare services, reports news agency ANI. Indian cybersecurity agencies acted swiftly, detecting and neutralising the threats. Officials said such repeated targeting of non-combatant platforms highlights Pakistan's growing frustration.(Representational image)

The groups, identified as "Cyber Group HOAX1337" and "National Cyber Crew," attempted to deface the websites of Army Public School (APS) Nagrota and Sunjuwan with inflammatory content mocking victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.

In another alarming incident, a website serving the healthcare needs of ex-servicemen was defaced - a move seen as a deliberate attempt to target vulnerable segments of society.

Officials said such repeated targeting of non-combatant platforms highlights Pakistan's growing frustration and its continued descent into unethical cyber practices. “Attacking platforms meant for children and veterans reflects a new low,” a senior cybersecurity officer told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The cyber onslaught didn't stop there. Hackers also attempted to breach the websites of the Army Institute of Hotel Management and Indian Air Force veterans’ services, indicating a clear pattern of provocation. On April 29, the group “IOK Hacker” - short for Internet of Khilafah - tried to deface multiple Indian welfare and educational platforms after failing to penetrate critical national networks.

Intelligence agencies confirmed four related incidents. APS Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were both subjected to propaganda attacks, with APS Srinagar further facing a distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. Simultaneous efforts to breach the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database and the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal were also thwarted.

Authorities were quick to isolate the compromised systems, ensuring that no operational or classified information was affected. All targeted platforms have since been restored, with enhanced security protocols in place.

India-Pak tensions rise

Meanwhile, tensions remain high along the Line of Control (LoC), with the Pakistan Army resorting to unprovoked small arms firing for the eighth consecutive day into the early hours of May 2. Indian Army positions in Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir came under fire.

According to the Indian Army, the troops responded in a calibrated and proportionate manner to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

Pahalgam attack

On April 22, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the woods and targeted tourists on the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam. Twenty-six people, 25 of them tourists, were killed in the attack.