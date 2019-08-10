e-paper
Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Will move UN Security Council on Kashmir with China’s ‘full support’, says Pak

Pakistan says it will move the United Nations Security Council with China’s support with a motion to condemn India for its decision to strip its portion of the Kashmir region of special status.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:37 IST
Reuters
Karachi
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi(REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
         

“I have shared with China that the Pakistan government has decided to take this issue to UN Security Council. We will be needing China’s help there,” Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told a press conference on Saturday.

“China has assured full support to Pakistan.”

Qureshi said he planned to approach Indonesia and Poland, both non-permanent members of the 15-strong Security Council, for their support.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 20:30 IST

