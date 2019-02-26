Pak drone shot down near the International Border in Gujarat’s Kutch: Police sources

A Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was on Tuesday shot down near the International Border in Kutch district of Gujarat, police sources said. This comes within hours of Indian Air Force striking a Jaish terror camp in Balakot.

Debris of the UAV was seen near Nanghatad village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch, they said.

(Click here for Live updates)

On hearing a loud sound around 6 am, villagers went to the spot and found the debris of the UAV, the sources said.

Watch: ‘Air Force bombed JeM’s biggest camp in Pakistan’: Foreign Secretary

Asked if a Pakistani UAV had been shot down by the Indian armed forces, a police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Such an incident has happened, we are investigating the matter.” The official, however, refused to elaborate further.

Read: ‘Necessary step taken’: Prakash Javadekar on IAF strike at terror camps across LoC

Earlier, combat jets of Indian Air Force bombed Jaish terror camp across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side, 12 days after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group carried out an attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir.

The IAF dropped 1,000 pound bombs in a thickly-forested hilltop that has eliminated a large number of terrorists in Balakot, the biggest camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The strikes was carried out on the basis of credible intelligence and designed to target the Jaish camp without any civilian casualties, Gokhale announced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a top security meet to review the cross-border strike.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 12:10 IST