Pakistan FM stations stop airing Indian songs as tensions with India rise

Pakistani FM radio stations have stopped airing Indian songs as tensions between the two countries over the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, continue. Pakistani flag is seen in this illustration taken April 25, 2025.(Reuters)

"The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stopped airing Indian songs on Pakistani FM radio stations across the country with immediate effect," PBA Secretary General Shakeel Masood said, according to PTI.

The move was lauded by Pakistan's information minister Atta Tarar, who termed the PBA's decision as “patriotic”.

"The patriotic gesture of the PBA is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation."

He said banning Indian songs on FM stations of Pakistan shows that “we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times,” according to PTI.

Pahalgam terror attack

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

The attack drew swift and widespread condemnation from global leaders, who expressed solidarity with India and denounced terrorism.

Following the attack, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

New Delhi also revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals from April 27 and advised Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return home. India also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistani airlines on Wednesday.

In response to India's measures, Pakistan announced on Thursday that it would close its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspend trade with New Delhi, including through third countries.