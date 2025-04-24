Pakistan government's X account suspended in India after Pahalgam terror attack.

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government has been suspended in India, escalating tensions between the two countries. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government has been suspended in India.

The move comes a day after India took a raft of punitive diplomatic measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, accusing Islamabad of supporting cross-border terrorism after a deadly attack on civilians in Kashmir.

India's measures, including the suspension of a key water-sharing Indus Waters Treaty and closure of the main land border crossing in Kashmir, come a day after terrorists killed tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam.

The terrorists killed 26 men – all Indian except one Nepali – in the deadliest attack on civilians in Kashmir for a quarter century.

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and announced downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan, including expulsion of its military attaches, in view of the cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met in New Delhi on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and firmed up the responses to the terror attack.

The CCS also decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and any such visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, it was announced.