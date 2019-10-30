Pakistan invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony on November 9

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 19:13 IST

Former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who wasn’t part of the inaugural jatha that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, has been invited for the opening ceremony of the corridor on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s orders, according to news agency ANI. “Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the direction of PM Imran Khan and invited him to Pakistan on 9 November,” the news agency said on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 18:54 IST