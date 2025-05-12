Pakistan Mirage jet vs Indian air defence system: This was the result

The Indian military showed the debris of a Pakistani Mirage fighter that was destroyed by that air defence system during the hostilities that ensued between the two countries after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to target terror facilities in PoJK and other areas on May 7. Air Marshal AK Bharti speaks during a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi.(PTI)

The visuals were shown in an AV before the commencement of Monday's press conferences featuring all three services.

Just at the start of the video, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage fighter could be seen shattered into pieces. It was sent into this state by the Indian Air Defence systems, which successfully repelled almost all of the attacks launched from across the border.