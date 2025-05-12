Indian strike at Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase leaves a crater| Video

The Indian strike at Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Pakistan's Punjab left a crater on the runway, director general of air operations Air Marshal AK Bharti said in a press conference on Monday. Indian strike at Rahim Yar Khan airbase left a crater.(ANI)

Air Marshal Bharti showed videos of India's strikes at Pakistan's military establishments, including the one at Rahim Yar Khan airbase. He said that the visuals showed the effect of the strikes.

“As you can see, we have targeted the length and breadth of the adversary. I'm sure most of you would have already seen the effect of these strikes on the ground, courtesy of a large number of videos and photographs being circulated in the media,” the DGAO told the media

The Air Marshal showed a few representative examples of the strikes from the open source.

"In fact, two of them, this is a strike on the new Kanir base. And you can see the fact, I'm sure most of you have seen the video, I've also picked it up from your sources only. And this is the aftermath of our strike at Rahim Yar Khan Airbase. You can see the massive crater that it has left on its runway. And you can see the pinpoint accuracy of our weapons,” he added.

DGMO talks deferred till evening

The director general of military operations (DGMO)-level talks between India and Pakistan are scheduled to be held on Monday evening. Earlier, the two DGMOs were scheduled to hold talks at 12 noon following their conversation on Saturday.

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, who interacted with the media at a joint press conference on Sunday, said his Pakistan counterpart proposed during an interaction on Saturday that "we cease hostilities".

"My communication with the Pak DGMO was conducted at 15:35 hrs yesterday and resulted in cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side with effect from 17:00 hrs, May 10, after he proposed that we cease hostilities. We also decided to further speak on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to discuss the modalities that would enable the longevity of this understanding," Lt Gen Ghai had said on Sunday.