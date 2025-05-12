India-Pakistan DGMOs' talk postponed to evening from 12 pm today
May 12, 2025 03:09 PM IST
India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 and targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
The scheduled conversation between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening.
The talks, initially scheduled for 12 noon, have been deferred to the evening, though the reason for the delay was not revealed by the Indian armed forces.
On Saturday, India and Pakistan announced an agreement to cease all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea, effective immediately.
All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were conducted under ‘Operation Sindoor.’
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)
