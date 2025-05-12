Menu Explore
India-Pakistan DGMOs' talk postponed to evening from 12 pm today

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 03:09 PM IST

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 and targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

 The scheduled conversation between Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan will take place on Monday evening. 

DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai speaks during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai speaks during the press conference on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The talks, initially scheduled for 12 noon, have been deferred to the evening, though the reason for the delay was not revealed by the Indian armed forces. 

On Saturday, India and Pakistan announced an agreement to cease all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea, effective immediately.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 to target nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were conducted under ‘Operation Sindoor.’

 

 (This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

