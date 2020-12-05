e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistan opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, Kathua

Pakistan opens heavy fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, Kathua

Firing from across the border started around 9.50 pm on Friday in the Hiranagar sector's Pansar Border Outpost area, drawing a strong and an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF).

india Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
         

With no let-up in ceasefire violations, Pakistan opened heavy fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district and along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district on Friday and Saturday, prompting India to hit back in equal measure.

“Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and villages along the International Border in Kathua district,” officials said on Saturday.

Firing from across the border started around 9.50 pm on Friday in the Hiranagar sector’s Pansar Border Outpost area, drawing a strong and an effective retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF), they said.

The officials said that firing between both the sides continued till 3.35 am, but there was no report of any damage on the Indian side.

Pakistani troops also fired for a few minutes in Gurnam and Karol Krishna border outpost areas in the same sector, they said.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Balakote sector of Poonch district on Saturday, said a defence spokesperson.

“At about 1140 hours (11.40 AM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector. Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” he informed.

