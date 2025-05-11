Pakistan pleaded for an understanding after suffering catastrophic losses: BJP

A day after India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Islamabad pleaded for an understanding after suffering “catastrophic losses”. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari during a press conference.(X/BJP)

In a post on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said India called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" with strategic resolve.

“Make No Mistake — Pakistan Pleaded for Understanding After Suffering Catastrophic Losses,” Bhandari wrote on X. “In just 72 hours, under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has rewritten the rules of engagement with Pakistan.”

He added that India struck deep inside Pakistani military zones, from Lahore to Rawalpindi, and destroyed terror headquarters of Jaish and LeT in Munirke and Bahawalpur.

"Sent a clear message: no inch of Pakistani territory is beyond India's reach, crippled Pakistan economically by pausing the Indus Water Treaty," he said.

Bhandari also said that India isolated Pakistan diplomatically, exposing its terror ecosystem globally.

"In an era where conventional wars -- from Russia-Ukraine to US-Taliban -- have failed to achieve strategic ends, India under Prime Minister Modi has adopted 'Chanakya Neeti' - smart, swift, and sovereign," the BJP spokesperson said.

"This is not strategic restraint. This is strategic dominance, and the fight against Pakistani terror is not over," he added.

India-Pakistan ceasefire



India and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to immediately cease all hostilities across land, air, and sea, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the ceasefire on social media, followed by a formal statement from Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Briefing the media, Misri informed that the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan had called his Indian counterpart at 3:35 pm IST.

“The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 15:35 hours Indian Standard Time earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and at sea, with effect from 17:00 hours IST today,” Misri said.

However, hours after the announcement of the ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir was rattled by a series of drone sightings in the night, followed by the sound of explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.

The developments led to a hurriedly called press briefing at 11 pm, where Misri confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire in the evening and that the armed forces had given an adequate and appropriate response.