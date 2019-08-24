Pakistan releases more water, 12 Ferozepur villages under flood threat

india

Twelve villages in the district are under threat of being marooned after a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej River was washed away due to Pakistan’s repeated release of water into Indian territories on Saturday.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, a team of the army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in the presence of deputy commissioner Chander Gaind, has been camping at Tendiwal, a border village, 13km from Ferozepur city.

“Heavy inflow of water released from Pakistan has hit the embankment in Tendiwal village. The immediate priority is strengthening the embankment for which irrigation and drainage departments have been put to work. Gunny bags of sand have been sought to repair the breach,” the DC told HT.

He added announcements had been made in all of the 12 affected villages that they could reach, warning people to evacuate. However, most villagers had ignored the advice and were staying put.

“Since Saturday evening, the flow of water reversing from Pakistan into Indian territory intensified and, gradually, eroded a 10-feet wide temporary embankment, often called the ‘defence bandh’ at Tendiwala. Due to heavy current of water, three army bunkers were washed away. The 10-feet embankment was reduced to mere two-feet,” said Surinder Singh, 53, of Tendiwala.

Another resident claimed, “In case, water continues to flow with the same current, the breach in the embankment would widen to around 50ft. This will mean 12 villages, including the five already facing crop trouble namely Nihalewala, Ghatti Rajjo Ke, Kamalwala, Jallo Kee, Tendiwala and others would be flooded,” claimed Kashmir Singh, another border village resident.

He added that if there a further breach in the embankment after Saturday midnight or in the wee hours of Sunday, residential areas in these five villages would also be flooded. Over the past few days, the Sutlej has changed course (entered and exited) from Pakistan at least six times.

