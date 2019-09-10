e-paper
Pakistan’s UNHRC bid on Kashmir: Playing Russian roulette with diplomacy?

Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is representing his country at the 42nd session of the UNHRC and tweeted on Monday that Pakistan will “speak definitively” at the session on alleged “atrocities in Kashmir.”

india Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:16 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

“Pakistan’s bid to internationalize the Kashmir issue again, this time at the UNHRC will come to a naught,” opines Hindustan Times’ Executive Editor Shishir Gupta in HT Conversations. Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is representing his country at the 42nd session of the UNHRC and tweeted on Monday that Pakistan will “speak definitively” at the session on alleged “atrocities in Kashmir.” Shishir Gupta explains how the Indian government is planning to counter yet another attempt by Pakistan to internationalize the Kashmir issue. Watch the full video for more details.

 

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 15:15 IST

