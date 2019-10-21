e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Pakistan stops postal mail service from India, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pakistan “without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department’s letter to India”.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2019 15:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A day after India carried out artillery attack on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday unilaterally stopped postal mail service between the two nations.

Slamming the move by Pakistan, India said it was in contravention of international norms.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India.

“Pakistan’s decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan,” Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and IT, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The minister added that Pakistan “without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department’s letter to India”.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 14:59 IST

