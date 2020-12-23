e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

india Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 14:40 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Islamabad
The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.(Raj K Raj/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that a 50-year old civilian was killed and two teenagers aged 16 and 18, and a four-year-old child sustained injuries due to the firing in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors on Tuesday.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary.

