Pakistan violates ceasefire, opens fire across LoC in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor; Indian Army retaliates

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 07:41 AM IST

India, on Tuesday, warned Pakistan over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir during a hotline exchange between the DGMOs.

Pakistan Army opened unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor sectors for the seventh consecutive night, with the Indian Army responding proportionately.

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam.(REUTERS FILE)
An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam.(REUTERS FILE)

“During the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army,” said Defence PRO Lieutenant Colonel Suneel Bartwal.

Earlier on Tuesday, India warned Pakistan over ceasefire violations following unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The warning came during a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, amid rising tensions in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistani troops have been engaged in unprovoked firing at various locations along the Line of Control since Thursday night, shortly after India suspended the Indus Water Treaty in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

On February 25, 2021, the Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to cease firing along the LoC, reaffirming their commitment to the 2003 ceasefire agreement. The ceasefire had generally been respected until last week.


(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

