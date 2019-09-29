Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:56 IST

A day after three militants were killed in a hugely successful operation by the security forces in Batote on Jammu-Srinagar highway, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing in another ceasefire violation along the LoC on Sunday afternoon.

Intense firing of small arms & shelling with Mortars began at Balakote in Mendhar sector of Poonch district soon after 3 pm in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the official added.

On September 15, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said more than 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations had taken place in 2019 in which 21 Indians were killed. India also conveyed its concerns to Pakistan over “unprovoked ceasefire violations”.

“We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to ask its forces to adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding and maintain peace and tranquility along the LoC and IB (international border),” Raveesh Kumar had said.

Indian officials have said repeatedly that ceasefire violations are also used as a cover by Pakistan for pushing militants across the LoC. Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that at least 500 militants were waiting to cross over after terrorist launchpads re-activation by Pakistan including in Balakot, which Indian Air Force had hit on February 26.

Security agencies have also told the government to expect a terror attack after the United Nations General Assembly session, a security official had said.

The window for infiltration of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) closes with approaching winter. Sectors such as Gurez-Kargil-Machhil-Keran-Tangdhar-Uri are snowbound by November making it difficult for terrorists to cross over. And as the winter approaches, infiltrating terrorists shift their focus to the Jammu-Kathua area, said a security official.

