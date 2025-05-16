Pakistani national part of Iraqi vessel's crew denied entry at Karnataka's Karwar port

The crew of an Iraq-flagged cargo vessel was denied permission to disembark at Karnataka's Karwar port due to the presence of Pakistani as well Syrian nationals among them. The Pakistani national and the Syrians were kept confined to the vessel for two days as the vessel unloaded the cargo.(Indian Navy/Representative Image)

The decision was taken by officials at the port due to the enhanced security directives issued in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

A senior port official, cited by news agency PTI, said the Pakistani and Syrian nationals have been repatriated.

In a series of its responsive measures against Pakistan, India had revoked the visas of all Pakistani nationals in the country, prompting their immediate exit and also banned the entry of Pakistani-flagged ships from entering Indian ports.

Notably, the Iraqi ship at Karwar, which had departed from Iraq's Al Zubair, was carrying bitumen. The vessel docked at the Karnataka port with a crew consisting 15 Indian nationals, one Pakistani and two Syrians, the senior official added.

In accordance with the standard inspection protocols and toughened vigilance, the presence of a Pakistani and Syrians being aboard the ship triggered a security response from the port authorities and the Coastal Security Police, senior officials added.

Subsequently, the three persons' mobile phones were confiscated through the ship's captain to restrict their communication. The Pakistani national and the Syrians were kept confined to the vessel for two days while the cargo was being unloaded.

"Although international cargo vessels often have crew members from various countries, they are typically not allowed to disembark at Indian ports without specific clearances. In this case, standard restrictions were enforced in light of the current security scenario," the port official said.

Meanwhile, a Coastal Security Police Inspector Nischal Kumar confirmed, "The individuals were instructed not to use mobile phones and were sent back with the vessel. Coastal surveillance has been intensified, and sensitive areas along the shoreline are under close watch."