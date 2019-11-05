e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Pakistani Rangers opens fire at forward posts along LoC in Poonch

On Monday night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said.

india Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
A defence official said the Indian Army retaliated to the firing by Pakistani Rangers along the LoC in Poonch district on Tuesday morning
A defence official said the Indian Army retaliated to the firing by Pakistani Rangers along the LoC in Poonch district on Tuesday morning (HT File Photo )
         

Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

“At about 0740 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch district”, he said.  The firing stopped around 8 am.

On Monday night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the border retaliated.

