'Pakistan-published books': NCPCR chief raises alarm over 'radical' curriculum in Bihar madrasas

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday voiced serious concerns over the “radical” curriculum being taught in government-funded madrasas in Bihar. According to Kanoongo, the Bihar Madrasa Board said that the curriculum has been prepared with the involvement of UNICEF India.

Taking to X, Kanoongo said that certain books, including "Talimul Islam," are being used in these institutions, which allegedly label non-Islamic individuals as "Kafirs" (infidels).

He also expressed alarm over the reported enrollment of Hindu children in these madrasas, accusing the Bihar government of withholding official data on the number of such students.

Read: AIMPLB, other Muslim outfits condemn UP, MP actions against madrasas

According to Kanoongo, the Bihar Madrasa Board said that the curriculum has been prepared with the involvement of UNICEF India, which he described as the “height of appeasement” by both bodies.

“It is not UNICEF's job to create radical curriculum using money received as donations and grants from governments in the name of child protection,” the NCPCR chief posted in Hindi.

He argued that this misuse of funds for activities outside the scope of the Right to Education (RTE) Act is a violation of both the Indian Constitution and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Read: Hindi, maths, social science to be a must in all madrasas in U.P: Rajbhar

Kanoongo called for an investigation into the matter by the United Nations in India, asserting that the global body should closely monitor the situation.

A reaction is awaited on the matter from UNICEF.

Read: Bihar to construct multipurpose buildings on Waqf Board land, set up 21 madrasas

‘Books published in Pakistan’

He also alleged that some of the books included in the madrasa curriculum are published in Pakistan, and ongoing research is examining the content of these texts.

“Madrasa is not a place for basic education of children in any form, children should study in school and Hindu children should not be in Madrasas at all, Madrasa Board should be dissolved,” Kanoongo said.