Pakistan's N-threats failed, no world leader told us to stop: PM Modi

No world leader asked India to stop military operations during Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Parliament on Tuesday, dismissing Opposition allegations and also confirming for the first time that Pakistan had started issuing nuclear threats soon after the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. (PTI)

In a speech spanning 1 hour 37 minutes, Modi mocked opposition leaders for raising doubts about Operation Sindoor, credited his government’s defence reform agenda for transforming the military and creating a new normal with Pakistan, blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for the Indus Waters Treaty, alleged that appeasement politics practised by previous governments was responsible for nurturing terrorism in India, and said the Congress was taking cues from Pakistan.

He also detailed his conversation with US vice-president JD Vance on the night of May 9, hours before the two nations reached an understanding to cease military hostilities.

“After the Pahalgam attack, the Pakistan army realised India will take a tough step. They even started giving nuclear threats. India did what it wanted to do. Pakistan couldn’t resist. In 22 minutes, we gave a reply for 22 April. For the first time, we went to places we had never been to. No one thought we could go to places such as Bahawalpur and Mudrike. We proved that Pakistan’s nuclear threats were lies,” he told the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor.

“India has proved that nuclear blackmailing won’t have any effect and India will not bow down before nuclear blackmailing.”

After many Opposition leaders questioned the US’s role in the conflict, Modi underlined that no international leader asked India to stop military operations. US President Donald Trump has, on numerous occasions, claimed credit for ending the conflict.

“India had a clear, well calibrated policy that we will only target their terror infrastructure and the masterminds. We said, our action is non-escalatory. No global leader asked India to stop the operation,” Modi said.

He said Vance tried to call him on the evening of May 9 for about an hour but was unsuccessful as Modi was in meetings with the military.

“I called him back and said I got your call 3-4 times. Vance told me, Pakistan is planning a big attack. I replied, ‘If Pakistan has this plan, it will cost them dearly. We will launch a bigger attack and we will reply to bullets with cannonballs’,” Modi said.

Later that night, India launched decisive strikes that decimated the Pakistani army, the PM added. “Now Pakistan has realized that India’s reply would always be stronger than the previous one. They also know, if India gets a chance, it can do anything.”

India responded to the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam, which was the worst attack on civilians since the 26/11 Mumbai strikes and left 26 people dead, with Operation Sindoor.

India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pre-dawn strikes --- which killed at least 100 terrorists --- sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.

Since then, the Opposition has raised questions about India’s foreign policy and defence strategy. But on Tuesday, Modi dismissed the allegations as hypocrisy, saying that out of the 193 members of the United Nations, only three supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

“If there is a terror attack, then we will give befitting replies in our own ways, on our own terms and at a time of our choice. No nuclear blackmail will work. We will not make a difference between terror masterminds and their sponsoring countries,” Modi said, adding that one way traffic of quest for peace is not sustainable.

“No country in the world stopped India from securing itself. We got the world’s support but it is unfortunate that the valiant soldiers didn’t get the support of the Congress,” he added.

Modi also revealed for the first time that Pakistan fired 1,000 missiles and armed drones on May 9 but the Indian air defence system destroyed them in the sky. “Our air defence system (ADS) is being discussed around the world. On May 9, Pakistan had fired 1,000 missiles and armed drones. If these missiles had landed in any part of India, it would have led to huge destruction. But our ADS destroyed them in the sky. Every Indian is happy. But the Congress was expecting Modi to stumble. Pakistan also falsely claimed that it had hit the Adampur air base but I went there and exposed their lies.”

The PM said India will not allow Pakistan to play with the future of India.

“Operation Sindoor is ongoing. This is a notice to Pakistan: as long as Pakistan continues to follow the road of terror against India, India will continue to take action. We are a country of Buddha, not yuddh (war). We want prosperity and peace. But we should not forget that the road for peace and prosperity passes through power. We are focusing on military capabilities for development and peace,” the PM announced amid thunderous applause from the ruling side.

Modi also lashed out at the Congress and said that the principal opposition party had become “dependent” on Pakistan for issues.

“India is becoming Atmanirbhar. But Congress is dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress has to import Pakistan’s issues. In today’s war, information and narratives play an important part. Cong and its allies have become spokesperson of Pakistan’s theories,” he said.

He said when the government conducted a surgical strike in 2016, the Congress demanded proof but changed its tune after sensing the national mood. “After the Balakot air strike, they demanded photos. When pilot Abhinandan was caught. Pakistan was happy. Some people were also happy in India. They thought Modi was trapped. But Abhinandan came back courageously,” he said.

“After the Pahalgam attack, a BSF jawan was captured in Pakistan. The BSF jawan also returned with pride. Terrorists are crying, their masters are crying and seeing them in distress, some people are also crying here,” Modi added.

The PM blamed the Congress for the creation of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin, mocking the opposition party’s demand for an answer to why Operation Sindoor was stopped.

“Now they are saying: why did you stop? Bayan bahadur [brave only in speeches] needs excuses to oppose. The entire country is laughing at you,” he said.