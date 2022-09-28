Home / India News / Palaniswami removes senior leader from AIADMK

Palaniswami removes senior leader from AIADMK

Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The action came in the wake of Ramachandran reportedly making some critical remarks against the interim party chief.

AIADMK interim general secretary EK Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the removal of senior leader Panrutty S Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities.
AIADMK interim general secretary EK Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the removal of senior leader Panrutty S Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

AIADMK interim general secretary EK Palaniswami on Tuesday announced the removal of senior leader Panrutty S Ramachandran from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The action came in the wake of Ramachandran reportedly making some critical remarks against the interim party chief.

In a party statement, Palaniswami said Ramachandran was being removed as the party’s Organisation Secretary, as well as from the AIADMK’s primary membership for bringing “disrepute” to the organisation.

Ramachandran “went against party principles and rules,” he added.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami’s rival O Panneerselvam, who insists that he is the AIADMK “coordinator”, announced “appointing” Ramachandran as the party’s “political advisor.”

The Madras high court had earlier upheld a July 11 decision of the AIADMK general council, its highest decision-making body, to “expel” Panneerselvam and some of his associates.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
