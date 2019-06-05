Palaniswami tweets a row over Tamil as 3rd option demand, deletes request

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday took to twitter to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Tamil as the third optional language for students in other states. But the chief minister, who had hoped to outmanoeuvre the opposition DMK, exposed him to attacks for endorsing the three-language formula.

In four hours straight, he deleted his tweet.

With passion running high on the language issue and it continuing to have political reverberations in Tamil Nadu, EPS had maintained a studied silence till now on the draft education policy that was interpreted to make Hindi compulsory in schools.

Instead, EPS had left it to his cabinet colleagues to lead the firefight effort and assert that the state was wedded to the two-language formula – mother tongue Tamil and English.

On Wednesday morning, he took to the micro-blogging site and posted the tweet at 10.58 am. Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have Tamil as the third optional language for students in other states, he reasoned that “this would be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world”.

“Request Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji to include Tamil as an optional language for study in other states. This will be a great service to one of the most ancient languages of the world,” chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami‏ tweeted.

The Chief Minister has two Twitter accounts, one for dissemination of information about his official duties and the other, a personal one. This tweet, which has created a controversy, was from his personal account. At around 3 pm, it was deleted without any explanation being offered.

No sooner than the CM posted his tweet, he had to face a barrage of criticism from the opposition and pro-Tamil groups. He was accused of batting for the three-language formula that, they feared, would pave the way for the entry of Hindi in the state.

