Palghar murder accused on run for 14 years held in UP

PTI |
Jan 28, 2025 12:01 PM IST

Palghar, The Maharashtra police with the help of Uttar Pradesh STF have arrested a man accused of murdering his wife here in 2011 and absconding for the last 14 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Jawad Jabbar Sayyed , who had concealed his identity to evade arrest, was apprehended from Unnao in UP on January 25, they said.

The victim, Rihana , resided in Nallasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar district along with her second husband Sayyed, and a son and two daughters from her first marriage, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Assistant Commissioner of Police Madan Ballal said.

Her another elder son, Mohammad Harul Anwar Khan, from the first marriage lived separately in Nallasopara and used to work in a zari unit.

He used to come intermittently to meet his mother and siblings which Sayyed did not like, and this would lead to frequent quarrels between the victim and the accused, the official said.

On May 22, 2011, Khan stayed with his mother and siblings at her house and the accused was not happy with it.

This again led to a fight between the victim and the accused, the police said.

The accused allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with a huge stone shortly after midnight on May 24, 2011 and fled, the official said.

The Nallasopara police then registered an FIR against the accused on charges of murder, but he remained untraceable.

Recently, the police here got a tip that the accused was staying in Unnao near Lucknow by hiding his identity, the official said.

The MBVV police with the help of the Special Task Force in Lucknow laid a trap and traced the accused to a village in Unnao, he said.

The accused was arrested on January 25 and the MBVV police subsequently got his transit remand from a court in Lucknow, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

