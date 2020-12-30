Deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar extended to March 2020

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 20:44 IST

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar from December 31 to March 2020.

“The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139AA of the Income-tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020,” CBDT, which frames policy for the income tax department, said.

According to section 139 AA (2) of the I-T, every person who has PAN, the 10-digit alphanumeric number, as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to Indian residents and PAN is allotted by the I-T department to a person, firm or entity.