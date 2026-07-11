Panchayat polls in Karnataka likely in October or November, says state minister

Karnataka's Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Eshwar Khandre, said on Saturday that the gram, taluk and zilla panchayat polls in the state are likely to be held in October or November.

Karnataka will conduct gram, taluk, and zila Panchayat polls in October or November, as per Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Eshwar Khandre's statement (Representational/PTI)

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As soon as the delimitation process and the fixing of the reservation matrix are completed, the proposal will be submitted to the State Election Commission, he said.

"Delimitation of all the constituencies and finalisation of reservation for taluk and zilla panchayats are underway. It has been discussed in the cabinet, and the chief minister and all the ministers are interested in holding gram, taluk and zilla panchayat polls," Khandre said.

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Speaking to reporters here, he said, "I want to tell the people that all gram, taluk and zilla panchayat polls will be held in October or November."

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to a question about the delay in elections to urban local bodies, he said that government staff are currently occupied with the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process, and therefore additional time has been sought. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to a question about the delay in elections to urban local bodies, he said that government staff are currently occupied with the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process, and therefore additional time has been sought. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister alleged that the central government has not released ₹2,186.20 crore due to Karnataka's gram panchayats under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

He said it is not appropriate for the Centre to withhold funds citing technical issues with software. He urged Karnataka's Members of Parliament to raise their voice collectively on the matter.

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Khandre said there is no shortage of funds for supplying drinking water to rural areas.

"The government has already released ₹117 crore. In addition, the Chief Minister announced ₹1 crore for each Assembly constituency during the recent Belagavi division-level meeting. Therefore, despite drought conditions, there should be no financial difficulty in ensuring water supply," he said.

He also appealed to people to use water judiciously and avoid wastage, noting that water is essential for life and that many areas currently face shortages.

The minister said that despite financial constraints, the state government introduced the new rural employment guarantee scheme, VB-G RAM G, which replaced MGNREGA, to benefit the poor, Dalits, marginalised communities, and rural households by guaranteeing employment. Therefore, he said, there is no need for people to migrate in search of work.

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When asked about the statement by the chairman of the joint parliamentary panel, stating that 'One nation, one election' mechanism may be ready for rollout by 2029, Khandre criticised the central government, alleging it has an authoritarian approach and wants complete control over the country.

He said the Congress Party has already made its position on the issue clear, and that his stance is the same as the party's.