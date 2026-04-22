What is 'Panchgavya', a mixture containing cow urine made mandatory by Gangotri Mandir Samiti to enter temple

As the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand begins, a ban has been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus, allowing them only after adherence to certain rules. Among the different criteria is the Gangotri Temple Committee's resolution stating that non-Hindus will be permitted entry if they consume panchgavya. Devotees participate in the opening ceremony of the portals of Gangotri Dham, marking the formal commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 (ANI)

Gangotri Temple Committee said that the consumption of Panchgavya, a mixture containing cow urine, will be mandatory for pilgrims to enter the temple to confirm their adherence to Sanatan Dharma.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on Friday with the opening of the portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath Dham amid Vedic chants on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

What is Panchgavya Panchgavya is a mixture of cow milk, curd, cow urine, cow dung and ghee - along with Ganga Jal.

Speaking on Pachgavya, Yamunotri Temple Committee spokesperson Purshotam Uniyal earlier told HT that according to "Sanatan Dharam, no ritual is complete without serving the Panchgavya to devotees and we have been following this tradition since ages."

Citing the influx of people in the temple who have no affinity towards Sanatan Dharm, he said that this measure will allow "that only Santanis who adhere to tradition be permitted darshan at the shrine.”

Also read: Char Dham row: Yamunotri weighs non-Hindu entry ban, sparks legal debate