Panel to propose big reforms

Space scientist Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan-led panel formed by the Centre to draft a New Education Policy (NEP) is learnt to have recommended reforms for restructuring the duration of the courses taught at different levels. The panel is likely to submit its report on Friday.

An official confirmed that most of the panel members, including Kasturirangan, were in the national capital and it is expected that the report will be handed over after the new human resource development minister takes charge. A new council of ministers was sworn in on Thursday.

Another official said the committee had made recommendations related to the restructuring of courses especially at the undergraduate level.

“Some undergraduate courses are for three years, others like engineering are of four while there are others like medical courses are for five years. The committee has deliberated on the issue and it has made important recommendations in this regard,” said the first official.

The committee has also made a series of recommendations on improving the overall quality of education.

The panel was constituted in June last year and has been granted five extensions for finalising its report.

