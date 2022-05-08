Panipat SHO, 2 forest officers on rescue mission hurt in leopard attack

KARNAL: A station house officer (SHO) and two forest department officials leading a rescue team to catch a leopard in Behrampur village of Panipat district were injured in the operation on Saturday night. The leopard was later successfully tranquilised.

The three officials who sustained injuries were identified as Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa. SHO Jagjit and Virender Gahlyan were admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, an official said.

Tough day at work for people from police and forest dept.. A couple of them suffered injuries..Salute to their bravery and courage..In the end, everyone is safe..Including the leopard.. pic.twitter.com/wbP9UqBOsF — Shashank Kumar Sawan (@shashanksawan) May 8, 2022

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan tweeted a video clip of the leopard’s attack. “I salute their bravery and courage,” he said. “In the end, everyone is safe Including the leopard”.

SHO Jagjit Singh was among the police officers who responded to an SOS message from villagers who spotted the leopard.

A joint team of the forest department and local police started looking for the leopard.

The leopard was eventually spotted around 9.30pm and attacked the team members.

Late in the night, the forest department team succeeded in tranquilising.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan later visited the hospital to inquire about the team. The deputy commissioner also praised the efforts of the forest officials and the cops for their bravery.

