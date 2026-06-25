‘Papa, I’m leaving’: Delhi woman dies by suicide, alleges harassment, husband's ‘instability’ in video note

A 24-year-old woman died by suicide at her matrimonial home in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, alleging harassment by her in-laws and husband's “instability” as the reason.

The cops said they had received information about the suicide on Tuesday.(HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

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The woman was found dead at her in-laws' house on Tuesday afternoon, police said, according to PTI news agency. While no suicide note was recovered from the spot, the cops came across a three-minute video clip on her mobile phone wherein she had recorded her last message to her parents.

“Papa, I'm leaving,” the woman said at the beginning, before narrating the ordeal that she had allegedly faced at her in-laws' house. The 24-yar-old got married around two-and-a-half years ago and was living in Nangloi with her husband, who works in the private sector The couple had a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The cops said they had received information about the suicide on Tuesday, following which they reached the spot. The woman's body was then sent for a post-mortem, and a case was registered on the basis of statements recorded before the sub-divisional magistrate, according to the PTI report. Investigation into the matter is underway, police said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings. ‘Don’t give her to anyone’: Woman urges parents to take care of daughter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cops said they had received information about the suicide on Tuesday, following which they reached the spot. The woman's body was then sent for a post-mortem, and a case was registered on the basis of statements recorded before the sub-divisional magistrate, according to the PTI report. Investigation into the matter is underway, police said, adding that further action would be taken based on the findings. ‘Don’t give her to anyone’: Woman urges parents to take care of daughter {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, wherein the 24-year-old is seen crying, she pleads with her parents to not give her daughter to anyone, including her husband and in-laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, wherein the 24-year-old is seen crying, she pleads with her parents to not give her daughter to anyone, including her husband and in-laws. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Please take care of her, don't give her to anyone. She is your granddaughter,” she is heard saying in the video, according to an India Today report. She further requested her parents to raise her daughter as their own. The 24-year-old also asked her parents to not fight with anyone over her death, and apologised saying she had caused pain to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Please take care of her, don't give her to anyone. She is your granddaughter,” she is heard saying in the video, according to an India Today report. She further requested her parents to raise her daughter as their own. The 24-year-old also asked her parents to not fight with anyone over her death, and apologised saying she had caused pain to them. {{/usCountry}}

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In the emotional video, the woman said that she had only wanted a “small family”, adding that she had never “practised black magic.” “I only wanted a small family. I never practised any black magic,” she said, while alleging ill-treatment at her in-laws' house. The 24-year-old alleged her husband was unstable, and said she could not “live with him anymore,” PTI reported citing police sources.

She said that she had made a “mistake” in marrying, claiming that her husband's family was “not good.” “I never hit my mother-in-law. I never hit my brother-in-law. I never hit anyone. I was the one who was beaten,” she said, according to India Today.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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