How cops caught Delhi cab driver who kidnapped, raped and killed 10-year-old

• 4.15 am - The first information report (FIR) filed by the police, according to an earlier HT report, states that the minor's father woke up around 4.15 am and noticed that his daughter was missing. He then saw her screaming from inside a WagonR as it was driving away.

• 4 am - The cab driver kidnapped the minor girl as she was sleeping with her family on the side of the road near CDR Chowk in Chhatarpur. According to the account he gave to the police, the driver was drunk at the time of the incident. He was in the area to pick up a passenger, but the ride was cancelled, following which he spotted the 10-year-old.

The accused was booked under sections of abduction, rape, murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He had previously been booked in three assault cases and two attempted murder cases in Bihar, police said.

The accused, identified as Bashu Kumar Singh, hails from Bihar’s Chhapra and is currently living in Gurugram. He reportedly kidnapped the minor girl while she was sleeping on the side of the road with her family, after they had been kicked out of their rented Chattarpur room following their return from their village in Bihar's Chhapra.

Cops on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old cab driver who had kidnapped a 10-year-old girl from south Delhi's Chhatarpur, and raped her in the car before killing her and dumping her body. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, with the accused being held over six hours later from Vikaspuri, where he was dropping off a passenger.

“We don’t know how this happened. I was sleeping and I woke up…I saw my daughter was not there. I heard her scream ‘papa’..I picked up a stick and ran after the car but it fled… Her last word was ‘papa’,” the father said, while demanding justice for his daughter.

• 4.58 am - The family, at first, tried to look for the girl themselves. However, after they failed to trace her, they contacted the police.

• 5.15 am - After the family contacted the cops, an investigating office reached the spot and a search for the minor girl was started. The police relied on the description of the car provided by the minor's father to locate the vehicle.

• 6.30 - 7 am - The accused allegedly raped and killed the girl on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road, dumping her body in a nearby forest area. After kidnapping the minor, the cab driver had taken her to the Mandi Village area 2 km away, where he raped her inside the car.

• 11 am - The police looked through the footage from CCTV cameras near the metro station, CDR Chowk, Mandi Village and Chhattarpur Road. In one footage, the accused was seen in a car with the minor, an investigating officer said, adding that the number plate of the vehicle was also visible.

The cops used the information to identify the driver, following which he was traced and arrested between 11 am and noon and taken for questioning.

• 5 pm - Over the next five hours or so, the police questioned the cab driver, who kept changing his statements. After it was established that the accused had killed the girl, the cops asked him to take them to the location of the crime. “We asked him to take us to the exact location and, around 5pm, we found the body,” the investigating officer said.

The driver then allegedly confessed to raping the 10-year-old, following which he said he had strangled the minor and hit her with a stone on her chest.

• 8.30 pm - The police took the accused for a scene recreation on Mandi Village road, during which he tried to escape by pushing two personnel. The accused also snatched a policeman’s pistol and fired at the them, following which he was shot in the leg and later admitted to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital.