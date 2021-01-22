Parakram Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on eve of his jayanti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to join a programme being held at Haripura in Gujarat to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday.
On January 19, the Centre had announced that every yearthe legendary freedom fighter's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.
“Tomorrow, India will mark Parakram Divas, the Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM," the PM tweeted.
"Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow’s programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose’s contribution to our nation," he further tweeted.
Ahead of Bose's birth anniversary, the PM remembered the affection people showed on the day the e-Gram Vishwagram Project was launched from Haripura. "On the eve of Netaji Bose’s Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat’s IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state," he said.
"I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura," he added.
The ideals of Bose inspired us to work towards making India a strong and self-reliant nation, he said, adding that this vision of the country is what the freedom fighter would have been proud of. "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come,” he said.
