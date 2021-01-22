IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
india news

Parakram Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji on eve of his jayanti

On January 19, the Centre had announced that every yearthe legendary freedom fighter's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.
Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to join a programme being held at Haripura in Gujarat to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Saturday. 

On January 19, the Centre had announced that every yearthe legendary freedom fighter's birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas'.

“Tomorrow, India will mark Parakram Divas, the Jayanti of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Among the various programmes being organised across the nation, one special programme is being held at Haripura in Gujarat. Do join the programme, which begins at 1 PM," the PM tweeted.

"Haripura has a special relation with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It was at the historic Haripura Session of 1938 that Netaji Bose took up the Presidentship of the Congress Party. Tomorrow’s programme at Haripura will be a tribute to Netaji Bose’s contribution to our nation," he further tweeted.

Ahead of Bose's birth anniversary, the PM remembered the affection people showed on the day the e-Gram Vishwagram Project was launched from Haripura. "On the eve of Netaji Bose’s Jayanti, my mind goes back to 23rd January 2009- the day we launched e-Gram Vishwagram Project from Haripura. This initiative revolutionised Gujarat’s IT infrastructure and took the fruits of technology to the poor, in the remotest parts of the state," he said.

"I can never forget the affection of the people of Haripura, who took me through an elaborate procession on the same road as Netaji Bose was taken, in 1938. His procession included a decorated chariot drawn by 51 bullocks. I also visited the place where Netaji stayed in Haripura," he added.

The ideals of Bose inspired us to work towards making India a strong and self-reliant nation, he said, adding that this vision of the country is what the freedom fighter would have been proud of. "May the thoughts and ideals of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose keep inspiring us to work towards building an India that he would be proud of…a strong, confident and self-reliant India, whose human-centric approach contributes to a better planet in the years to come,” he said.

The government has offered 4.38 hectares of land to saints near Ganga.(Photo@tsrawatbjp)
india news

Uttarakhand accepts saints’ request for burial land to check jal samadhi

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The decision was taken by the state government during the cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the CM house.
AASU, which spearheaded the anti-CAA protests in the state in December 2019 and also last month, launched a 3-day protest against the legislation beginning Friday. (PTI PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Ahead of PM Modi’s Assam visit, AASU takes out torch rallies against CAA

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:48 AM IST
  • The PM is scheduled to address a public rally at Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar district on Saturday and distribute land allotment certificates to over 1,06,000 landless people.
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Short of attendance while pregnant, DU law student gets relief from top court

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • The petitioner, had joined the 3-year law course at Law Centre-II of the Faculty of Law, Delhi University in August 2016. She was a married woman who attended the evening law course and successfully cleared three semesters. In the fourth semester, she became pregnant and could not attend classes.
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurating the state's first child-friendly police station in Dehradun on Friday. (Paras Negi/HT PHOTO).
india news

Uttarakhand CM announces 1 crore fund for welfare of orphans, street kids

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • The child-friendly police station has been developed under an initiative by the state commission for protection of child rights and police to provide a friendly environment to the children on the streets to prevent them from stepping into the world of crime.
HT Image
india news

Covaxin well-tolerated: Phase 1 peer-review

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi Bharat Biotech Covaxin was well tolerated with no vaccine-related serious adverse events in a small group of volunteers, according to a peer review of the company’s phase 1 clinical trials published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Friday
HT Image
india news

Cong wants JPC to probe ‘security breach’

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, on Friday stepped up its attack on the chat transcripts between journalist Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into what it called a breach of national security
HT Image
india news

Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Hyderabad : The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of Andhra Pradesh and state election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar on Friday headed for a showdown over the conduct of elections to village councils in the state in February
HT Image
india news

Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mehbooba Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Mehbooba Mufti, 61, was the last chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir before the momentous events of August 5, 2019, when the Centre scrapped the special status and converted the state into two Union territories
HT Image
india news

Elephant dies of burn injuries; two arrested

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Chennai: A horrific video emerged on Friday of two men throwing a flaming cloth onto an elephant in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district and the animal trumpeting and running away in pain
HT Image
india news

PM talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sought to set at rest fears and misconceptions over the efficacy and safety of Covid-19 vaccines, and sought to dispel the “vaccine hesitancy” that has kept the turnouts low at inoculation centres
HT Image
india news

BSY reshuffles cabinet to contain dissent

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Bengaluru Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday caved into demands of dissenting ministers and made changes to his cabinet by redistributing portfolios to calm tempers, barely a day after rebellion broke out within his government
HT Image
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Alexander Nix of British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica (CA) and Aleksandr Kogan of Global Science Research Limited, UK, for allegedly harvesting personal data of up to 562,000 Indians from Facebook for commercial purposes, officials said on Friday
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state unit chief Swatantra Dev Singh received him in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT PHOTO).
india news

Be factually correct, focus on quality: Nadda to BJP's social media cell in UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • The BJP chief directed the volunteers to keep reminding people of the good work done by the state and central governments on social media since public memory was known to be short.
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills, on a highway on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 7, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Hold tractor rally outside Delhi, police tells farm leaders; farmers deny

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Talks between farmer leaders, police over Jan 26 tractor rally in Delhi inconclusive
