Parakram Diwas: All you need to know about Bose anniversary controversy
The Centre’s announcement on Tuesday that legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23 will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas (day of valour) has triggered a political row. Here is all you need to know about the controversy:
• West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Forward Bloc, which was formed by Bose in 1939, have alleged that they were not consulted in the decision-making process for Parakram Diwas.
• The TMC wants the day to be celebrated as Desh Nayak Diwas (the national hero’s day)
• The Forward Bloc, and a section of Bose’s family want January 23 to be observed as Desh Prem Diwas (day of patriotism).
• TMC has accused the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of performing a “stunt” ahead of the assembly elections in Bengal, where Bose is an icon.
Also read | Bose family, TMC, Left react sharply to ‘Parakram Diwas’ decision
• West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been demanding that January 23 be declared as a national holiday.
• The state is expected to go to the polls in the first half of this year with the BJP hoping to wrest power from the TMC after emerging as the second-biggest party in the state in 2019 national polls.
• Chandra Kumar Bose, a BJP leader and Bose’s grandnephew, has backed the demand for celebrating the day as Desh Prem Divas.
• The Centre appointed a panel headed by home minister Amit Shah to celebrate Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, her predecessor, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, and BJP’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh, among others, are part of the panel.
• The objections came hours after Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced plans to celebrate Bose’s 125th birth anniversary in 2022. The year-long celebrations will begin this January 23.
• Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first Parakram Diwas event in Kolkata and inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of the National Library to mark the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave
- In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
- CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox