Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Parents say bouncers prevented students struck off rolls from entering DPS Dwarka

ByVarun Bhandar
May 16, 2025 12:02 PM IST

Vinay Rajput, a parent, said that male bouncers at the school gate stopped his daughter as the school was not ready to listen and was trying to intimidate them with additional security

The Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka deployed bouncers and prevented 32 students struck off the rolls over unpaid increased fees from entering the campus on Friday, defying the Directorate of Education (DoE)’s reinstatement order a day earlier.

The 32 students have been removed from the school’s WhatsApp groups. (DPS Dwarka)
The 32 students have been removed from the school’s WhatsApp groups. (DPS Dwarka)

The DoE called the move to strike the students off the rolls a violation of court directives and warned the school against harassing parents or taking coercive action.

At least four male and two female bouncers were at the school gate on Friday. As the expelled students tried entering the school, teachers and the security personnel checked their names and sent them back without explanation. No DoE official was present on the school premises.

Vinay Rajput, a parent, said that male bouncers at the school gate stopped his daughter. “The school is not ready to listen to any of the orders. It is trying to intimidate us with this additional security,” he said.

The 32 students have been removed from the school’s WhatsApp groups, and have no idea about summer vacation plans or homework.

Another parent, Praveen Menon, said the school bus did not pick up these students. “I came to drop our son, but the school turned him back, and did not let him attend the classes,” he said.

A third parent said the school made it clear with additional security and intimidating tactics that they do not respect any court or DOE’s order.

There was no immediate response from DPS Dwarka. HT has reached out to the school for comments and the copy would updated when it responds.

The DoE’s Thursday order said no child should suffer because of the non-payment of fees. “There is no rationale behind striking off the names of students even when the case is listed in the high court,” it said. “Take back on the school’s roll the ...32 students...other students, if any, whose names have been struck down by the school management for non-payment of the alleged increased fee,” said DoE deputy director (private school branch) Sushita Biju.

Deputy director of education (south-west) Anil Kumar Sharma on Friday said he was waiting for orders from the DoE for action over the school’s defiance of the government orders.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Parents say bouncers prevented students struck off rolls from entering DPS Dwarka
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On