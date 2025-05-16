Parents say bouncers prevented students struck off rolls from entering DPS Dwarka

The Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka deployed bouncers and prevented 32 students struck off the rolls over unpaid increased fees from entering the campus on Friday, defying the Directorate of Education (DoE)’s reinstatement order a day earlier. The 32 students have been removed from the school’s WhatsApp groups. (DPS Dwarka)

The DoE called the move to strike the students off the rolls a violation of court directives and warned the school against harassing parents or taking coercive action.

At least four male and two female bouncers were at the school gate on Friday. As the expelled students tried entering the school, teachers and the security personnel checked their names and sent them back without explanation. No DoE official was present on the school premises.

Vinay Rajput, a parent, said that male bouncers at the school gate stopped his daughter. “The school is not ready to listen to any of the orders. It is trying to intimidate us with this additional security,” he said.

The 32 students have been removed from the school’s WhatsApp groups, and have no idea about summer vacation plans or homework.

Another parent, Praveen Menon, said the school bus did not pick up these students. “I came to drop our son, but the school turned him back, and did not let him attend the classes,” he said.

A third parent said the school made it clear with additional security and intimidating tactics that they do not respect any court or DOE’s order.

There was no immediate response from DPS Dwarka. HT has reached out to the school for comments and the copy would updated when it responds.

The DoE’s Thursday order said no child should suffer because of the non-payment of fees. “There is no rationale behind striking off the names of students even when the case is listed in the high court,” it said. “Take back on the school’s roll the ...32 students...other students, if any, whose names have been struck down by the school management for non-payment of the alleged increased fee,” said DoE deputy director (private school branch) Sushita Biju.

Deputy director of education (south-west) Anil Kumar Sharma on Friday said he was waiting for orders from the DoE for action over the school’s defiance of the government orders.