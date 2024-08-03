Olympics 2024: Centre denies political clearance to Bhagwant Mann for Paris visit, explains why

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has been denied political clearance by the Centre to visit Paris to support the Indian hockey team at the 2024 Olympic Games, PTI reported on Saturday. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT File Photo)

The chief minister, who holds a diplomatic passport, was scheduled to visit the French capital from August 3 to 9 for the Indian hockey team's quarter-final match against Great Britain on Sunday.



In a post on social platform X, Mann said,"Talked to hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on phone today and cheered him up...We wanted to come to Paris to watch the next competition and boost the morale of the players but the central government did not allow us...We are with you whole heartedly. ... All the best for the next competition."

According to the PTI report, Centre denied Mann the permission, saying that the chief minister is a Z-security protectee and it is not possible to arrange his level of security at a short notice.

Political clearance for senior political leaders is required from the Ministry of External Affairs for travelling abroad.



The Indian men's hockey team on Friday scripted history as they defeated Australia 3-2 at the Paris Olympics. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as Men in Blue registered their first Olympic victory over Aussies since the 1972 Munich Games. Abhishek (12th) and skipper Harmanpreet (13th, 33rd) scored for India in the victorious game.

"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that India defeated Australia by 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh led the team to victory by scoring two goals in this important match," Mann had said in his congratulatory message to the team.

India finished second in Pool B behind reigning Olympic champions Belgium, while Great Britain ended third in Pool A. With just two wins away from back-to-back Olympic medals, India's chief coach Craig Fulton has enough reason to instill self-belief among his wards for another good show against Great Britain.



(With PTI inputs)