Manmohan Singh pens condolence letter to Sukhbir Badal: 'Your beloved father...'

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and said that he was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades.

Parkash Singh Badal with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (PTI)

In a letter to party's chief and veteran leader's son Sukhbir Singh Badal as reported by ANI, the former prime minister wrote, “I have learnt with profound sorrow the demise of your beloved father Sardar Prakash Singh Badal ji. Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades.”

"In his long political and administrative career, a five time Chief Minister of Punjab, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society. I have fond memories of my interactions with Badal Sahib on several issues", he added.

He lastly added that he and his wife offer their deepest condolences on this sad occasion.

Leaders across the political lines condoled the death of Badal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics.

Parkash Singh Badal, 95, breathed his last on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali after prolonged illness. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness while breathing.

The five-time chief minister climbed his way up the political ladder after serving as a village sarpanch and then contesting assembly elections for the first time in 1957.

The Centre has announced a two-day state mourning across India as a mark of respect to the veteran politician.