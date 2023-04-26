Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Ex-CM’s mortal remains reach Akali Dal headquarters
Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali a week ago and was moved to the ICU after his health deteriorated
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali seven days ago and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday.
Leaders across the political lines condoled the death of Badal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling the death of the veteran leader said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics.
Born on December 8, 1927 in Muktsar, Badal remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday. He was elected as village sarpanch at the age of 20 and was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1957 on a Congress ticket. He became the chief minister of Punjab for the first time in 1970 at the age of 43.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Visuals from SAD headquarters in Chandigarh
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:51 AM IST
A platform of 5-feet being constructed for cremation of the late leader
A platform of 5-feet being constructed for cremation of the late leader.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:51 AM IST
Kinnow trees' wood to be used for last rites of Parkash Singh Badal
Kinnow trees being uprooted from about 2 acres at an orchard owned by the Badal family at Muktsar's Badal village for last rites of Parkash Singh Badal
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:49 AM IST
SAD leaders and workers gather at Badal residence at Badal village
SAD leaders and workers gathered at Former CM Parkash Singh Badal residence at Badal village on Wednesday.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:47 AM IST
Former SGPC Bibi Jagir Kaur offered last respects to the veteran leader
Former SGPC Bibi Jagir Kaur offered last respects to the veteran leader.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:46 AM IST
Sukhbir's son Anantbir Singh besides the body of Parkash Badal
Sukhbir's son Anantbir Singh besides the body of Parkash Badal.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:45 AM IST
Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office
Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office in sec 28, for people to pay last respects. Photo by Ravi Kumar HT
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:44 AM IST
Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office in sec 28, for people to pay last respects
Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office in sec 28, for people to pay last respects
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Politicians from across the party lines visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali
Politicians from across the party line continue to visit Fortis Hospital in Mohali to pay their respects to five time Punjab’s Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.
Those who have visited so far include union minister of state Som Parkash, former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder and AAP MLA from Mohali Kulwant Singh among others.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Parkash Singh Badal's body shifted from Fortis hospital to SAD office
Parkash Singh Badal's body being shifted from Fortis hospital to SAD headquarters in sector 28, Chandigarh
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:36 AM IST
Punjab govt declares public holiday on April 27
Punjab govt to declare public holiday tomorrow (April 27) as a mark of respect to former CM Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Security tightened at SAD's office
Security tightened at SAD's office.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:33 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed deep condolences
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed deep condolences on the demise and visited the hospital at Mohali on Tuesday.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Naresh Gujral SAD leader and former member Rajya Sabha on Badal's death
"It's an end of an era for Punjabi and Indian has lost tallest statesman. Badal Saab was a symbol of Hindu-Sikh amity and secularism and nation is poorer in his passing away. RIP,"
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:31 AM IST
Badal was suffering with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma
Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:25 AM IST
Parkash Singh Badal dies. President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics. Read more
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:24 AM IST
5 things to know about 5-time Punjab CM
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, confirmed Jangvir Singh, media advisor of the party. Read more
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:23 AM IST
Parkash Singh Badal: Giant who reshaped Punjab’s politics dies aged 95
Sarpanch of Badal at 20, legislator at 30, chief minister at 43, and the last surviving member of a political generation that saw independence, survived the Emergency, and saw Punjab politics take a surprising turn in 2022, Parkash Singh Badal, 95, a five-time chief minister of Punjab, died on Tuesday. Read more
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:22 AM IST
Badal's cremation to take place on Thursday
Parkash Singh Badal's body to be taken to party headquarters in Sector 28, for two hours, 10 am to 12, for people to pay last respect.
Then taken to native village Badal, for cremation on Thursday.
-
Apr 26, 2023 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will visit Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) party office in Chandigarh to pay his last respects to Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Read here