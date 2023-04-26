Home / India News / Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Ex-CM’s mortal remains reach Akali Dal headquarters
Live

Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Ex-CM’s mortal remains reach Akali Dal headquarters

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 11:59 AM IST

Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali a week ago and was moved to the ICU after his health deteriorated

Daughter of late Parkash Singh Badal Parneet Kaur and grandson at SAD office pay last tributes .
Daughter of late Parkash Singh Badal Parneet Kaur and grandson at SAD office pay last tributes .(HT_PHOTO)
ByShobhit Gupta
OPEN APP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali seven days ago and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday.

Leaders across the political lines condoled the death of Badal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling the death of the veteran leader said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics. 

Born on December 8, 1927 in Muktsar, Badal remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday. He was elected as village sarpanch at the age of 20 and was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1957 on a Congress ticket. He became the chief minister of Punjab for the first time in 1970 at the age of 43.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    Visuals from SAD headquarters in Chandigarh

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    A platform of 5-feet being constructed for cremation of the late leader

    A platform of 5-feet being constructed for cremation of the late leader.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    Kinnow trees' wood to be used for last rites of Parkash Singh Badal

    Kinnow trees being uprooted from about 2 acres at an orchard owned by the Badal family at Muktsar's Badal village for last rites of Parkash Singh Badal

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    SAD leaders and workers gather at Badal residence at Badal village

    SAD leaders and workers gathered at Former CM Parkash Singh Badal residence at Badal village on Wednesday. 

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    Former SGPC Bibi Jagir Kaur offered last respects to the veteran leader

    Former SGPC Bibi Jagir Kaur offered last respects to the veteran leader.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    Sukhbir's son Anantbir Singh besides the body of Parkash Badal

    Sukhbir's son Anantbir Singh besides the body of Parkash Badal.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office

    Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office in sec 28, for people to pay last respects. Photo by Ravi Kumar HT

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office in sec 28, for people to pay last respects

    Body of Parkash Singh Badal brought to party office in sec 28, for people to pay last respects

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    Politicians from across the party lines visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali

    Politicians from across the party line continue to visit Fortis Hospital in Mohali to pay their respects to five time Punjab’s Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

    Those who have visited so far include union minister of state Som Parkash, former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder and AAP MLA from Mohali Kulwant Singh among others.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    Parkash Singh Badal's body shifted from Fortis hospital to SAD office

    Parkash Singh Badal's body being shifted from Fortis hospital to SAD headquarters in sector 28, Chandigarh

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    Punjab govt declares public holiday on April 27 

    Punjab govt to declare public holiday tomorrow (April 27) as a mark of respect to former CM Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away on Tuesday.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    Security tightened at SAD's office

    Security tightened at SAD's office.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed deep condolences

    Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed deep condolences on the demise and visited the hospital at Mohali on Tuesday.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Naresh Gujral SAD leader and former member Rajya Sabha on Badal's death

    "It's an end of an era for Punjabi and Indian has lost tallest statesman. Badal Saab was a symbol of Hindu-Sikh amity and secularism and nation is poorer in his passing away. RIP,"

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    Badal was suffering with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma

    Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Parkash Singh Badal dies. President Murmu, PM Modi lead tributes

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal and said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics. Read more

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:24 AM IST

    5 things to know about 5-time Punjab CM

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch and five-time former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday, confirmed Jangvir Singh, media advisor of the party. Read more

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:23 AM IST

    Parkash Singh Badal: Giant who reshaped Punjab’s politics dies aged 95

    Sarpanch of Badal at 20, legislator at 30, chief minister at 43, and the last surviving member of a political generation that saw independence, survived the Emergency, and saw Punjab politics take a surprising turn in 2022, Parkash Singh Badal, 95, a five-time chief minister of Punjab, died on Tuesday. Read more

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:22 AM IST

    Badal's cremation to take place on Thursday

    Parkash Singh Badal's body to be taken to party headquarters in Sector 28, for two hours, 10 am to 12, for people to pay last respect.

    Then taken to native village Badal, for cremation on Thursday.

  • Apr 26, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    PM Modi to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will visit Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) party office in Chandigarh to pay his last respects to Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal. Read here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parkash singh badal punjab shiromani akali dal + 1 more

SC lifts complete ban on development activities within ESZs

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 11:50 AM IST

The Supreme Court said that the activities within ESZs shall be guided by the Union government’s February 2011 guidelines and the 2022 office memorandum of an expert committee

The Supreme Court. (PTI)
ByUtkarsh Anand

Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Ex-CM’s mortal remains reach Akali Dal headquarters

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Parkash Singh Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali a week ago and was moved to the ICU after his health deteriorated

Daughter of late Parkash Singh Badal Parneet Kaur and grandson at SAD office pay last tributes .(HT_PHOTO)
ByShobhit Gupta

Roofs of Kejriwal's bungalow caved in thrice, then PWD asked to rebuild: AAP

india news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 10:51 AM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh said the main issue is to divert attention from Adani, Satyapal Malik.

AAP said there have been three accidents in the CM's bungalow.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

India evacuates 534 citizens from Sudan amid 72-hour ceasefire; more to follow

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 10:47 AM IST

The first batch of 278 Indians were ferried by INS Sumedha from Port Sudan, the country’s main port located more than 800 km from the capital Khartoum, to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who travelled to Jeddah on Tuesday to oversee repatriation efforts, received the Indians when they arrived in the Saudi port city. (PTI)
ByRezaul H Laskar

AI cockpit row: DGCA off-rosters entire flight crew

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 10:30 AM IST

According to DGCA civil aviation rules, no staff or person is allowed to enter the cockpit without conducting the mandatory breathalyzer test

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Posters of Congress MP appear on Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express

india news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 10:23 AM IST

The incident took place when the Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express reached the Shoranur Junction railway station in its inaugural run.

People can be seen pasting the posters Sreekandan on the windows of the train. (Twitter/ ANI)
ByShobhit Gupta

Same-sex ruling to impact personal laws, says Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 10:08 AM IST

The court said that the Indian parliament cannot be compared to the British parliament, which is sovereign and has absolute power to make laws

For representational purposes only. (HT Photo)
ByUtkarsh Anand

India reports 9,629 new Covid cases, nearly 40% more than yesterday

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 09:26 AM IST

India reports 9,629 new Covid cases, nearly 40% more than yesterday

India reports 9,629 new Covid cases, nearly 40% more than yesterday(File)
ByHT News Desk

'Those who can't be of their religion...': Smriti Irani slams Jagadish Shettar

india news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Smriti Irani on Tuesday asked Jagadish Shettar whether he is now Shivakumar's No 2 or Siddaramaiah's.

Union minister Smriti Irani at Dharwad in Karnataka on Tuesday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Morning Brief: 101 MPs, most from BJP, attend briefing on bills in 2022-2023

india news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 08:56 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The briefings are organised by the Lok Sabha secretariat to help lawmakers understand various aspects of upcoming bills. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Income of 'less-skilled' Indians in US improving? Study observes 500% jump

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 10:31 AM IST

The study found that low-skilled Indians who migrated to the United States tend to see a significant gain in their income of around 500%.

The study found that there are 184 million migrants around the world with around 37 million refugees. (HT)
BySnehashish Roy

Same-sex marriage Live: ‘Elite argument can be set aside, matter of prejudice’

india news
Updated on Apr 26, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Same-sex marriage Supreme Court hearing Live Updates: The top court heard arguments on day 4 on pleas seeking marriage equality.

Live The court heard the petitioners on the last day of presenting their arguments. Petitioners argued the importance of family and the right to equality and life. (File)
ByHT News Desk

'LG sir, you take CM's house': AAP leader amid row over Kejriwal's bungalow

india news
Published on Apr 26, 2023 07:25 AM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said this is CM's residence, not Kejriwal's individual bungalow – Kejriwal has not registered the govt bungalow in his name.

Delhi government spent around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45 crore between 2020 and 2022 to renovate the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal.(HT_PRINT)
ByPoulomi Ghosh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out