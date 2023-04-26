Parkash Singh Badal Updates: Ex-CM’s mortal remains reach Akali Dal headquarters

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) veteran and five-time chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali seven days ago and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Friday.

Leaders across the political lines condoled the death of Badal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling the death of the veteran leader said that he was a colossal figure of Indian politics.

Born on December 8, 1927 in Muktsar, Badal remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) since Saturday. He was elected as village sarpanch at the age of 20 and was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1957 on a Congress ticket. He became the chief minister of Punjab for the first time in 1970 at the age of 43.